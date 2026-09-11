Girls aged 14 to 16 will get the chance to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through a free two-day BridgeSTEAM programme at PwC’s Limassol offices on October 10 and 11.

Organised by the Girls in STEAM Academy, BridgeSTEAM combines hands-on programming and digital skills, career guidance and contact with women already working in STEAM professions, giving teenage girls a practical introduction to possible studies and careers in the field.

Applications for the Limassol programme are open until September 30, while no previous knowledge of programming is required.

The programme is aimed both at girls who already have an interest in technology and science and at those who simply want the opportunity to explore the subjects and find out what studying or working in STEAM could involve.

During the two days, participants will take part in practical and creative programming activities, while a career guidance workshop will introduce them to different academic and professional routes.

At the same time, they will meet women working across STEAM sectors and hear first-hand about their studies, career choices and experiences.

The programme will also focus on communication, teamwork and confidence, while giving participants the opportunity to meet other girls from across Cyprus.

In addition, the activities will connect STEAM education with contemporary social challenges and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Its return comes against a wider European gender gap in technology-related professions, with women making up just 19.5 per cent of ICT specialists in the EU.

The Girls in STEAM Academy said the issue goes beyond representation, as it also affects who is involved in developing the technologies, ideas and solutions increasingly shaping everyday life.

Stereotypes over who “belongs” in technology and science, a lack of visible female role models and unequal encouragement can still influence the choices made by girls, particularly as they approach decisions over university studies and future careers.

For this reason, BridgeSTEAM focuses on girls aged 14 to 16, seeking to expose them to those possibilities before their educational and professional choices begin to narrow.

Since 2021, more than 300 girls have graduated from programmes run by the Girls in STEAM Academy.

Beyond the two-day programme, participants completing BridgeSTEAM also join its alumni network, which gives them access to information about further educational and professional opportunities in Cyprus and abroad.

Previous graduates have participated in the international TechGirls programme in the United States, presented episodes of the academy’s SheSpeaks podcast and taken part in job-shadowing activities with companies and organisations in Cyprus.

One participant in the 2025 Larnaca programme described joining BridgeSTEAM as “the best decision I have ever made”.

Meanwhile, a participant from last year’s Limassol programme said it was “a truly excellent programme” which showed her another side of STEAM and inspired her when considering her future studies.

Applications for the October programme can be submitted through the online form until September 30.

Schools, teachers, career advisers and parents are also being encouraged to share the programme with girls who may benefit from taking part.

Looking ahead, further BridgeSTEAM programmes for girls aged 14 to 16 are expected to be announced in Nicosia and Larnaca for November and December 2026.

The main sponsors of this year’s programmes are PwC Cyprus, Famous Sports, Zygos, CyRIC and UCLan Cyprus.

The Girls in STEAM Academy is a non-profit initiative of the Be an Ally Foundation, operating since 2021 with the aim of reducing the underrepresentation of women and girls across STEAM fields.