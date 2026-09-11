The transport ministry on Thursday announced a €68 million tender for the new Legal Service building, with construction scheduled to begin in April 2027.

According to the ministry, the project covers the design, construction and maintenance of an 11-storey building with a total area of at least 23,000 square metres.

The main building will cover around 16,000 square metres, while a further 7,000 square metres will comprise underground spaces across two levels.

The public works department previously held a design competition for preliminary plans, which will form the basis for the contractor’s studies.

The tender will be conducted through an open procedure, with the deadline for bids set for January 22, 2027.

The contract will be awarded on the basis of the most economically advantageous bid, determined by price.