Outdoor cinema screenings continue in the old town of Nicosia as To Erma presents three more evenings of films in its courtyard. Amid its wooden chairs, colourful plant pots and trees, this bookstore brings back its summer cinema evenings to the heart of town. Three events have been added to September’s agenda, every Monday until the end of the month.

All film screenings start at 8pm and have free admission. Organisers advise movie-goers to reserve their spot, however, as spaces are limited. Works from European cinema, American comedy and contemporary cinema are on the programme.

The next screening, on September 14, is Millions, a 2004 film by Danny Boyle about two brothers who discover a suitcase full of money shortly before the euro is introduced. The older brother wants to spend it on consumer goods, while the younger, who has visions of saints, wants to give it to the poor.

Hungarian film Comrade Draculich follows next, on September 21, set in 1970s Hungary. Fabian, a hero of the Cuban Revolution, arrives in the country to promote a blood donation campaign for Vietnam. But something strange is going on with the veteran comrade: he looks like he’s in his thirties, is effortlessly cool and drives a magnificent Mustang. A young secret police couple is assigned to keep tabs on him.

The final film of the series on September 28 is What Just Happened, an American film starring Robert De Niro, John Turturro, Stanley Tucci, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Bruce Willis, Robin Wright and Kristen Stewart. It follows the life of a Hollywood producer who struggles to cope with a tough studio boss, a director who refuses to re-edit his film, a neurotic agent, a difficult star and his ex-wife, with whom he wants to rekindle their relationship.

Summer Cinema – To Erma

Screening of 2004 UK film Millions. September 14. Screening of Comrade Draculich. September 21. What Just Happened. September 28. To Erma, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission. Reservations required. Tel: 22-346770