Retail sales volumes in Cyprus rose by 7.0 per cent year-on-year in August, pointing to continued strong growth in consumer activity, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Friday.

The Turnover Value Index increased by 9.3 per cent compared with August 2025, while the volume index, which strips out the effect of price changes, rose by 7.0 per cent.

Over the first eight months of 2026, retail turnover value increased by 9.3 per cent, while sales volume was up 6.4 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Non-food goods were among the strongest performers, with sales volumes rising by 11.2 per cent in August and 9.8 per cent over the January to August period.

Information and communication equipment recorded the sharpest increase, with sales volumes jumping 24.8 per cent in August and 21.7 per cent over the first eight months.

Clothing and footwear volumes increased by 16.7 per cent in August and 12.0 per cent over the eight-month period, while household equipment, including construction materials, furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, recorded volume growth of 12.0 per cent.

Sales volumes of cultural and recreation goods, including books, stationery, sports equipment and toys, increased by 12.7 per cent in August.

Food sales also grew, although at a slower pace, with volumes across non-specialised and specialised food stores increasing by 4.4 per cent in August and 4.5 per cent during the first eight months.

Supermarket volumes rose by 5.1 per cent in August, while specialised food, beverage and tobacco stores recorded a 1.0 per cent decline.

Automotive fuel volumes fell by 1.5 per cent in August, although the value of fuel sales increased by 11.4 per cent, reflecting higher prices.

Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales volumes increased by 7.8 per cent in August and 7.1 per cent during January to August.

Retail sales outside physical stores weakened in August, with volumes falling by 7.0 per cent and turnover value declining by 8.0 per cent, although both remained higher over the first eight months than a year earlier.