The Nicosia local government organisation (EOA) on Friday accused the government of “delays and misguided decisions”, saying they had contributed to Cyprus being referred to the EU’s Court of Justice over waste management.

“The European Commission’s referral of Cyprus to the Court of Justice of the European Union over waste management comes as no surprise,” the EOA said, describing the state’s planning as “inadequate”.

Cyprus’ referral is part of an infringement procedure launched by the European Commission with a formal notice in 2021.

Such notices request further information from a member state, which is required to provide a detailed response within a specified timeframe.

If the Commission concludes that the country has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law, it may issue a “reasoned opinion”, formally requesting compliance and typically giving the member state two months to take the necessary measures.

Should it continue to fail to comply, the Commission may refer the case to the EU’s Court of Justice.

According to the infringement notice, 21 per cent of waste in Cyprus ends up in landfills without being treated, while the Republic lacks sufficient facilities to handle mixed municipal waste.

“Even with the establishment of the EOAs (…) the state’s planning remains inadequate,” the Nicosia EOA said.

The organisation said the EOAs were expected to take over infrastructure they had not designed, citing the waste management facilities in Koshi and Pentakomo as examples.

“The Koshi waste management facility has already reached the end of its operational life,” the EOA said.

“Regarding the facility in Pentakomo, questions remain unanswered concerning the technology, compliance with the European framework and sustainability.”

The EOA accused the government of failing to adequately inform local government organisations, saying they had not been involved in the decision-making process.

“In the Nicosia district alone, a network of over 48 circular economy infrastructure projects has been designed by the state, yet without providing information or financial support regarding how it will operate when transferred to the local authorities,” it said.

The EOA added that responsibilities could not be transferred to local authorities without comprehensive planning.

It said that since 2012, the fee for disposing of waste at waste management facilities had risen from €7 to €40 per tonne, without achieving the objectives for which the charge had been introduced, including the implementation of the “pay as you throw” scheme.

The organisation urged the government to “demonstrate its ability to deliver measurable results” and refrain from imposing further costs on citizens, while saying it was ready to assume its share of responsibility.

“The Nicosia EOA is ready to assume its fair share of responsibility. However, this requires comprehensive planning, operational infrastructure and meaningful involvement in decision-making,” it concluded.