Israel’s military said on Friday it had killed a top Hamas commander in a Gaza airstrike a day earlier, as it presses ahead with a bombing campaign in the Palestinian territory despite US-backed efforts to salvage a 2025 ceasefire.

In a statement, Hamas’ armed wing confirmed the death of Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri in a Thursday airstrike, saying he played a prominent role in planning the October 7, 2023, attacks that set off Israel’s two-year military assault.

The Israeli military said the strike targeting Yazouri also killed two other commanders. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.