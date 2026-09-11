Friday’s weather will be mostly sunny across most of the island for most of the day, with temperatures set to rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though light fog or mist is expected to form during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather is expected to continue through most of the weekend, though increased cloud cover is expected in parts during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to slightly increase over the weekend, before slightly dropping again on Monday.