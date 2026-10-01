Hull City’s French midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath was involved in a car accident on Thursday, The Telegraph reported, on the same road as one involving teammate Sorba Thomas 20 days before.

Both incidents took place on Millhouse Woods Lane, the road that leads to Hull’s training ground.

The road has a speed limit of 30 mph (48 kph).

Humberside Police said police and emergency services attended a traffic collision on Thursday involving a single vehicle at 8:30 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The 23-year-old Gourna-Douath’s car was on its side after the accident, The Telegraph said.

Hull’s Wales winger Thomas, 27, emerged “completely unscathed” after an accident on September 11, with images showing his car upside down on a small residential road.

Reuters has contacted Hull for comment.

The promoted side have had an encouraging start to the season and stand in eighth place in the Premier League.

They next host Everton on October 11.