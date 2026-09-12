Cyprus will see mostly clear skies on Saturday, though cloud is expected to build over Troodos mountains during the afternoon, bringing isolated rain and the chance of a brief thunderstorm.

The Met Office said conditions would otherwise remain settled across the island.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 38 degrees in Nicosia, 34 in Larnaca and Limassol, 32 in Kyrenia, 31 in Paphos, and 29 in Troodos.

Overnight, skies will stay largely clear, although forecasters warned that “low cloud and patches of fog may form later, mainly in Nicosia and Famagusta”.

Temperatures will fall to around 19 degrees in Nicosia and Troodos, and 21 in Limassol and Paphos.

Looking ahead, the met office expects similar settled weather till Tuesday, with “isolated rain possible in the mountains during the afternoons”.

Temperatures are expected to hold steady tomorrow before easing slightly by Tuesday, settling close to seasonal norms.