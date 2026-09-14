Burger King®, Toei Animation launch limited-time 'Dragon Ball Super' menu in Cyprus

Nicosia – Burger King® is collaborating with the legendary anime studio Toei Animation to bring the cosmic energy of the Dragon Ball franchise multiverse straight to guests in Cyprus at:

Nicosia : Burger King Akropolis, Engomi, Ledras, Mall of Cyprus , Nicosia Mall

: Burger King Akropolis, Engomi, Ledras, Mall of Cyprus , Nicosia Mall Larnaca: Metropolis Mall, Finikoudes

Metropolis Mall, Finikoudes Famagusta: Ayia Napa

Ayia Napa Limassol: Makariou, Ypsonas

Makariou, Ypsonas Paphos: Kings Ave Mall

Celebrating the global popularity of the anime franchise Dragon Ball Super, Burger King® is launching a limited-time menu based on the episodic series and packed with bold flavours, immersive packaging and exclusive collectibles designed to delight fans of all ages.

From September 11, 2026 at participating Burger King® Cyprus restaurants, and while supplies last, guests can enjoy:

Menu innovation: Super Dragon Ball Whopper, Power Up Fire Chicken, Dragon Ball Super Fries, Dragon Ball Cheese and Bacon Balls , Sundae Passion Fruit Soft Serve Ice cream.

Super Dragon Ball Whopper, Power Up Fire Chicken, Dragon Ball Super Fries, Dragon Ball Cheese and Bacon Balls , Sundae Passion Fruit Soft Serve Ice cream. A Dragon Ball Super figurine : One of six exclusive collectible character figurines, including Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta, Piccolo and Beerus. The figurine is only available with a purchase of a kids meal.

: One of six exclusive collectible character figurines, including Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta, Piccolo and Beerus. The figurine is only available with a purchase of a kids meal. T-shirt: Exclusive artwork developed on the T-shirts for the Dragon Ball Super collaboration available with the purchase of a food meal.

Burger King guests can order the Dragon Ball Super themed menu in-restaurant, at 77777272 or online through Wolt.