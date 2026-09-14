The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has approved Eurobank Equities Investment Firm Single Member SA as a market maker for Globalwealth Group Plc shares, while also confirming that 20 million additional shares in S.N.P. Southeast Network Public Ltd will begin trading on September 15, 2026.

Following an earlier announcement issued on September 10, 2026, the CSE stated that it had inadvertently cited an older ISIN code for the securities of S.N.P. Southeast Network Public Ltd.

The exchange clarified that the 20 million additional ordinary shares of S.N.P. Southeast Network Public Ltd, which have a nominal value of €0.01 each, were issued as part of a share capital increase at an issue price of €0.01 per share.

These new shares will be officially listed on the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The company trades under the ticker symbols ΣΝΠΜ and SNPM, and carries the ISIN code CY0200811319.

Upon listing, the newly issued shares will be fully incorporated into the existing listed share capital of the company, bringing the total to 26.7 million shares.

In a separate decision, the CSE approved the application by Eurobank Equities Investment Firm Single Member SA, a registered member of the exchange, to acquire the status of market maker for the shares of Globalwealth Group Plc.

The exchange established Tuesday, September 15, 2026, as the official start date for the special market making activities on the shares of Globalwealth Group Plc.