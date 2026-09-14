New Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled during special event in Tallinn

Toyota unveiled the new Yaris Cross at an exclusive lifestyle event in Tallinn, Estonia, inspired by the world of “Alice in Wonderland”.

Cyprus was represented by digital content creators, Kalia Eleutheriou and Nikolas Ioannides, who experienced the new Toyota compact SUV firsthand during a four-stop tour. Each stop was held in a different location within the Estonian capital and focused on a specific aspect of the vehicle.

The experience began at the PROTO Invention Factory, in the historic Noblessner shipyard, where the practicality and clever use of space in the Yaris Cross were showcased. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the model features a flexible interior with rear seats that can be folded into a 40:20:40 configuration. It is also available with front-wheel drive or with the innovative AWD-i all-wheel drive system.

The next stop was at Haven House, a modern retreat nestled in nature, focused on comfort and convenience. The Yaris Cross Hybrid 130 combines smooth and responsive acceleration with the efficiency of Toyota’s hybrid technology, making it suitable for both daily commutes and occasional weekend trips.

At the Kultuurikatel – Tallinn Creative Hub, participants had the opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities of the Hybrid 130 system. With a power output of 130 DIN hp and a torque of 185 Nm, it offers immediate response and dynamic performance while maintaining the fuel efficiency characteristic of the Yaris Cross.

The trip concluded at the beachfront NOA, offering views of the Tallinn Bay. Here, the updated design of the model was presented, featuring new LED lighting, refined exterior details and new wheel and colour options. Inside, upgraded materials and seats, ambient lighting and wireless charging enhance comfort and a sense of quality.

The successful formula evolves

The Yaris Cross has established itself as the best-selling model in its category in Europe, combining compact size, hybrid efficiency, practicality and SUV features.

For 2026, the range will be enhanced with a more refined design, richer equipment and new customisation options. Additionally, the GR SPORT model will feature a more dynamic character.

Designed specifically for the European market and manufactured at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France facility, the new Toyota Yaris Cross combines the practicality of the Yaris family with the versatility, visibility and practicality of a modern compact SUV.

Your test drive awaits…

The new Toyota Yaris Cross is now available for customisation, and will soon be available for test drives at all authorised Toyota dealerships in Cyprus. Interested customers can customise their preferred model and schedule their test drive in advance.

For more information, please visit: https://www.toyota.com.cy/new-cars/yaris-cross