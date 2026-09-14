The Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) has paid tribute to businessman Andreas Laos, a long-serving member of the city’s business community and former chamber vice-president for industry, following his death.

The chamber’s president, board members and staff expressed their condolences to Laos’ family and loved ones, describing him as a businessman of “exceptional and noble character” who served the business community with consistency and dedication.

Laos had a long association with the Limassol chamber, serving on its board from 1996 and later as vice-president for industry between 2009 and 2014, according to the chamber.

During that time, the Evel said, he made a substantial contribution to the development and strengthening of industry in both Limassol and Cyprus.

His involvement with the chamber continued over many years. Chamber records show Laos taking part in its work well beyond his period as industry vice-president, while in 2019 he was formally honoured by the Evel for his contribution to the chamber and Limassol’s business community.

At the time of the 2019 award, the chamber described his contribution as multifaceted, recognising his long involvement in Limassol entrepreneurship. Earlier records also show him representing the chamber in discussions on economic and industrial issues affecting the district.

In its farewell, the chamber also emphasised Laos’ contribution to public life, as well as the personal qualities for which he was known among colleagues.

It said his “ethos, kindness and valuable legacy” would remain in the memory of those who knew and worked with him.

The chamber extended its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.