EU market production fell in June, with construction and services driving a monthly decline despite a modest increase in trade, according to figures released by Eurostat.

Compared with May, total market production decreased by 0.1 per cent in the EU and by 0.2 per cent in the euro area.

The total market production index (TMPI) is a composite indicator covering four short-term business statistics measures across most of the market economy.

It combines production in industry, construction and services, as well as trade volume.

The decline recorded across the EU in June was led by construction, which fell 1 per cent, while services production decreased by 0.2 per cent.

Trade provided a small counterweight, rising by 0.3 per cent, while industrial production remained stable compared with May.

The figures pointed to a modest weakening in overall market activity during the month, with the construction and services sectors more than offsetting the small increase in trade.

The euro area recorded a slightly sharper monthly decline, with total market production falling by 0.2 per cent in June.

Despite the monthly contraction, market production remained higher than a year earlier.

Compared with June 2025, total market production increased by 1 per cent in the EU and by 0.7 per cent in the euro area.

The annual figures therefore showed continued expansion across the broader market economy, even as activity weakened on a monthly basis in June.