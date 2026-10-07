In an exclusive gastronomic experience infused with the spirit of Peru, foodhaus recently hosted “Ceviche & Tropics: The Peruvian Experience” – an evening celebrating Peruvian cuisine’s refined flavours, with signature cocktails and Latin rhythms, set against a spectacular backdrop overlooking the sea.

The experience took place on September 30, 2026 at a unique penthouse in Larnaca, on the sixth floor, where the foodhaus team created an immersive setting that transported guests to an atmosphere inspired by Peru and contemporary Latin culture.

The exclusive evening brought together popular foodies, content creators and young entrepreneurs, including Charitini Iliadou, Christiana Papadopoulou, Chrystallena Poulli, Anestis Kareklas, Andrea Papaioannou, Kristy Agapiou, Nina Skoutari and Dionysis Konstantinou, to experience gastronomy, creativity and entertainment in a perfect harmony.

The evening began with welcome cocktails and an exquisite amuse-bouche, setting the tone for an evening filled with flavours, aromas and gastronomic discoveries.

Ceviche workshop with Chef Triantafyllos Souliotis

The first part of the experience was dedicated to the art of ceviche and tiradito. Through a hands-on workshop, Chef Triantafyllos Souliotis shared with guests the secrets behind some of the most iconic creations of Peruvian cuisine, introducing them to the distinctive techniques and ingredients that define these celebrated preparations.

Participants had the opportunity to create their own flavour compositions, with the workshop featuring recipes such as Octopus Aguachile, Sea Bass Ceviche and Shrimp Nikkei Tiradito.

Cocktail masterclass: the taste of Peru in a glass

The gastronomic experience continued with a distinctive cocktail masterclass by Shaky Drops, dedicated to the Pisco Sour, Peru’s iconic cocktail.

Guests discovered the story behind this celebrated drink, explored its key ingredients and preparation techniques, and learned the secrets to achieving the perfect balance of flavours, gaining an up-close insight into the making of an authentic Pisco Sour.

Dinner, cocktails and Latin beats

The evening culminated in an exclusive dinner menu, specially curated for the occasion by Chef Souliotis and inspired by Peru’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Merging contemporary culinary techniques with tropical influences, the menu included seared scallops, crispy octopus and pork belly chicharron, concluding with a distinctive Tres Leches dessert, served with mango ice cream.

Complementing the experience were signature cocktails from Shaky Drops, while DJ Vanesha Tiffany’s Latin beats transformed the dinner into a complete evening of flavour, music and entertainment.

“Ceviche & Tropics: The Peruvian Experience” was conceived as a complete foodhaus experience, where every element — from the first welcome cocktail and creative workshop to the exclusive dinner, signature cocktails and Latin sounds — became part of a distinctive gastronomic journey.

Inspired by Peru, and placing flavour, creativity and contemporary gastronomy at its heart, foodhaus created an evening that brought guests closer to one of the world’s most distinctive and captivating culinary cultures.

About foodhaus

foodhaus is a proud member of IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies. With 11 stores across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni, the chain offers high-quality food products, with a comprehensive range of frozen, fresh, chilled and dry goods, catering to every food lover’s preferences.