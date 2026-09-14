Former deputy attorney-general Loukis Loucaides will be called to answer to two charges against him on October 20, after his case at the Limassol permanent criminal court was on Monday adjourned for over a month.

Loucaides, who served as deputy attorney-general from 1975 to 1998 and later as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), appeared in the dock as the case was listed before the court.

His lawyer, Christos Pourgourides, asked for time to respond to the charges and said he was awaiting a reply from Attorney-General George Savvides to a request to have the case forwarded for trial before the district court.

The prosecution requested that the accused sign a bail of €50,000.

Loucaides faces two charges, theft by proxy and money laundering, relating to compensation paid for the expropriation of a deceased woman’s property.

The complaint was filed in July last year by the administrator of the deceased’s estate and concerns €177,108.12.

According to the allegation, Loucaides received the sum from the Limassol municipality as compensation for the expropriation but did not transfer it to the estate administrator.

The court set the case down for October 20.

Loucaides has consistently rejected the allegations, describing his indictment as “malicious” and insisting that “there is no crime on [his] part.”

He has said the case dates back to 2008, when he was assigned by the estate’s then administrator to sue the municipality over the expropriation after it failed to compensate for the demolition of the woman’s house, which was pulled down to make way for a road.

A district court initially dismissed the lawsuit, but Loucaides appealed and the appeals court ordered the municipality to settle out of court, with Loucaides negotiating on his client’s behalf.

Once a settlement was reached, Loucaides has claimed, he received the money intending to hand it to his client, but the administrator had since changed and could not be traced.

A new estate administrator was appointed last year and Loucaides said he was then contacted and instructed to transfer the funds, an offer he said he made in writing, but which went unanswered.