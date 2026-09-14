Jaguar unveils stunning interior of new Type 01

Jaguar has unveiled the interior of the Type 01 for the first time, the model tasked with bringing the British marque’s radically different design philosophy to the production line. It is an electric four-door GT, which will be fully unveiled in New York on October 6, 2026.

The interior is every bit as bold as the car’s exterior design. Its defining feature is a striking central ‘spine’ that runs the entire length of the interior, effectively creating four distinct spaces for passengers. Particular attention has been paid to the driving position. The driver sits low, with the cabin enveloping them to create, quite literally, a personal space befitting the character of a true GT. At the same time, the central structure serves not only as a divider, but also as a key design element of the cabin.

The choice of materials also follows a different approach. The colour palette is inspired by the natural appearance of stone and is combined with textures reminiscent of handcrafted fabrics. The centre console features a brass-inspired finish that continues across the upper sections of the doors, creating a cohesive design line.

The approach to technology is equally distinctive. Rather than a cabin filled with visible screens and switches, Jaguar describes its philosophy as ‘technology on demand’. The slim dashboard incorporates the new infotainment system, while digital functions appear when they are needed. Hidden storage compartments and technologies that remain out of sight until they are required further reinforce the minimalist aesthetic. The digital ClearSight Rear View Display is a particularly notable feature. Positioned centrally at the base of the windscreen and at approximately the same height as the exterior mirrors, the system is designed, according to Jaguar, to help the driver maintain their focus on the road.

The Type 01 is also of particular significance for the company’s future. The ‘Type’ designation references the legendary models of the past, the ‘0’ symbolises zero tailpipe emissions and the ‘1’ represents the first model of a new generation. It will also be the first production Jaguar to be based on the dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture, which has been developed specifically for the brand’s future electric models.