A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after police found a large quantity of suspected duty-free tobacco products during a search of his home in Paphos.

Officers carried out the search at around 8.30am as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inside the property, they found 73 boxes of cigarettes, four boxes of heated tobacco devices (iqos), six kilograms of rolling tobacco and eleven kilograms of hookah tobacco.

Police said the products lacked the required markings and safety features, indicating that taxes had not been paid for them.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing untaxed tobacco products, with the seized items taken as evidence.

The case is being investigated jointly by Paphos police and customs.