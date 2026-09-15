A company with 15 sales agents may be comfortable with its current phone setup. Add another sales team, a second office or a new market, and the same setup starts creating practical questions. How many simultaneous calls can it handle? Can the existing PBX serve the new team? Does every office need its own connection?

A business SIP trunk connects corporate telephony to external voice networks through VoIP. Companies can keep their PBX, extensions and established call flows while adding the capacity they need for incoming and outgoing calls.

For businesses in Cyprus, SIP trunking is particularly useful when sales, support or call centre teams work across several offices or communicate with customers in multiple countries.

What is a Business SIP Trunk?

A business SIP trunk connects a company’s PBX to a telecom provider using SIP, or Session Initiation Protocol. It carries external calls over VoIP instead of relying on separate traditional phone lines.

The PBX remains the centre of the company’s phone operation. It controls extensions, queues, transfers, IVR and internal routing. The SIP trunk connects this system with customers and other external numbers.

A Cyprus sales department, for example, can keep its existing PBX and business numbers while moving external traffic through SIP. If the department later grows from 20 to 35 agents, the company can review its concurrent call capacity instead of installing a separate phone system for the additional employees.

DID Global provides business SIP Trunk services in Cyprus for companies that need to connect an existing PBX to local and international voice routes. This makes SIP relevant both for local corporate telephony and for companies managing calls across several GEOs.

How SIP trunking connects business phone systems

Suppose a customer calls a Cyprus business number. The telecom provider receives the call and delivers it through the SIP trunk to the company’s PBX. The PBX then sends the call to the relevant sales agent, support queue or department.

Outgoing traffic follows the same infrastructure in the opposite direction. An employee makes a call through the PBX, and the SIP trunk carries it to the external telephone network.

This architecture keeps the external connection separate from the company’s internal call logic. A business can change its telecom provider or add voice capacity without rebuilding every extension and queue already configured in the PBX.

It also makes multiple business numbers easier to handle. Cyprus numbers, department-specific numbers and numbers for other countries can terminate on the same PBX and follow different routing rules.

Why companies in Cyprus move to SIP-based telephony

The limits of traditional lines usually become visible when a business changes size or structure.

Consider a Cyprus company with 50 employees and one office. It opens a second location and hires another ten sales agents. With traditional telephony, the new office may require additional lines and separate infrastructure. With SIP, both locations can work through the company’s existing VoIP environment if the PBX and network architecture support it.

International expansion creates a similar situation. A company serving Cyprus, the UK and Germany may need separate business numbers for those markets without wanting three isolated phone systems.

The numbers can connect to one PBX through the company’s VoIP infrastructure. Calls from the Cyprus number can reach one sales queue, while German traffic goes to German-speaking agents.

Reducing dependence on traditional phone lines

SIP trunk capacity is closely tied to concurrent calls rather than employee headcount.

Take a company with 80 employees. If only 20 people are normally on external calls at the same time, provisioning capacity for all 80 employees would make little sense. The company needs to understand its peak concurrency and leave enough room for busy periods.

A call centre requires a different calculation. If 60 agents spend most of their shifts making outbound calls, concurrent traffic can stay close to the number of active agents for long periods.

Historical PBX data is useful here. Instead of estimating capacity from company size, the telecom team can check the busiest hours and see how many calls actually run simultaneously.

This becomes especially relevant for outbound sales teams where campaign launches can create sharp traffic peaks.

Key benefits for growing businesses

SIP trunking gives growing companies more control over where voice capacity sits.

Imagine a sales operation with 25 agents in Cyprus and another 15 working remotely. They do not need separate external phone infrastructure simply because employees work from different locations. Both groups can connect to the corporate PBX and use the same SIP infrastructure.

The company can apply the same model when adding another market. A new business number can terminate on the existing PBX and reach a dedicated queue. If the market starts with two agents and later grows to ten, the public number stays unchanged while the internal routing changes.

This is useful for B2B companies that test new GEOs before building a permanent local team. Telecom infrastructure can follow actual call demand rather than forcing the company to create a separate phone setup before the market has proved itself.

Flexible call capacity and centralized management

Total monthly call volume says little about the capacity a SIP trunk needs.

Two companies may both process 10,000 calls per month. The first spreads those calls evenly across a large support team. The second runs outbound campaigns where dozens of agents start calling at the same time. Their peak SIP requirements can be very different.

For capacity planning, the useful figure is the maximum number of simultaneous incoming and outgoing calls during busy periods.

If a sales department normally peaks at 25 concurrent calls but reaches 35 during campaign launches, configuring the trunk around the daily average could leave agents unable to place or receive calls precisely when traffic matters most.

This is why SIP capacity should be reviewed when the company adds agents, launches a new call-heavy project or moves another market onto the same PBX.

Network requirements for stable voice communication

Moving business calls through VoIP also makes network performance part of call quality.

A company can have enough SIP channels and still experience poor conversations if its network cannot deliver voice traffic consistently.

Consider an office where the same connection handles 30 active calls, video meetings, cloud CRM traffic and large file transfers. The advertised internet speed may look sufficient, but calls can still suffer when network traffic peaks.

The telecom team should test the network while the office is operating normally. A speed test on an empty network does not show what sales agents will experience during the busiest hour of the day.

Bandwidth, latency and call quality

Each active VoIP call uses bandwidth in both directions. The amount varies by codec, so the company needs to calculate bandwidth against its expected number of simultaneous calls and the codec used by its phone system.

Call quality also depends on latency, jitter and packet loss.

Latency becomes noticeable when there is a delay between one person speaking and the other hearing it. Jitter causes voice packets to arrive at inconsistent intervals. Packet loss means part of the voice data never reaches its destination.

These problems are particularly damaging in sales and support. An occasional delay on an internal video call may be inconvenient; repeated interruptions during a customer conversation can force an agent to repeat information or abandon the call.

QoS settings can give VoIP traffic priority when it shares the network with less time-sensitive applications. For a call-heavy office, this should be part of the network configuration rather than something investigated only after agents start reporting poor audio.

Security and business continuity

SIP infrastructure needs controls that match the value of the traffic passing through it.

A B2B sales team making international calls should not leave SIP credentials exposed or give every employee access to PBX administration. Call permissions can also follow the company’s actual operating model. If one department works only with Cyprus customers, there may be no reason for its extensions to have unrestricted international calling.

Traffic patterns are useful for security monitoring as well. If a team normally stops calling at 19:00 and the system suddenly generates a large volume of international traffic overnight, that activity should be visible quickly.

DID Global in Cyprus works with business VoIP infrastructure for local and international communication, including companies that need to combine SIP trunking with DID numbers for different markets.

Failover and protection of voice traffic

A working SIP trunk does not guarantee that employees can make calls if another part of the infrastructure fails.

If the office loses its internet connection, the PBX may no longer reach the SIP service. If the PBX itself becomes unavailable, incoming calls may reach the provider but have nowhere to terminate.

For a company where phone traffic generates leads or handles customer requests, the backup route should be decided before an outage.

A Cyprus sales number, for example, could normally terminate on the main PBX. If that destination stops responding, incoming calls can be redirected to another configured destination. Companies with several offices can also build redundancy around more than one location.

The business should test this route periodically. The useful test is simple: make the primary destination unavailable and check whether a real incoming call reaches the backup destination correctly.

Integrating SIP Trunk with PBX and CRM platforms

For sales and support teams, SIP trunking usually sits between the telecom network and systems the company already uses every day.

The PBX controls the call. CRM integration provides the business context around it.

A prospect calls the company’s Cyprus number. The call reaches the PBX through the SIP trunk and enters the sales queue. If the PBX and CRM are integrated, the sales agent can work with the corresponding customer record while handling the conversation, depending on the capabilities of the systems involved.

Outbound workflows can follow the same logic. An agent starts a call from the company’s phone or CRM environment, the PBX handles the call request, and the SIP trunk connects it to the external network.

For an international sales operation, one PBX can receive calls from several business numbers and distribute them according to market. Cyprus traffic goes to the team responsible for Cyprus; another number reaches a different queue. CRM records then keep the commercial context separate even though the underlying voice infrastructure is shared.

Before moving business traffic to a SIP trunk, companies should look at their current PBX data rather than start with a generic package. A team peaking at 15 concurrent calls needs a different setup from an outbound operation regularly running 80 calls at once. The same applies to network capacity and failover: the configuration should follow the traffic the business actually handles and the cost of having that traffic interrupted.

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