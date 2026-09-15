A Greek firefighting team undergoing training on the island joined efforts to tackle a blaze in Arsos, marking its first real mission in Cyprus, the fire service said on Tuesday.

The Greeks arrived under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism’s Prepositioning 2026 programme.

The 21-member Greek team is based at the Platania forestry station.

Before the incident, its members visited the Tripylos fire station, Stavros tis Psokas forest station and areas of the Paphos forest as part of an operational familiarisation programme.

The department of forests updated the team on the surveillance and fire protection systems in Paphos Forest, including the road network, access routes, and operational challenges.

In response to a request from the fire department, a Greek team, comprising 20 forest firefighters and four officers from the department of forests, was sent to Arsos to help fight a fire on Monday afternoon.

Cyprus forces deployed six fire engines and a tanker for the operation.

The department of forests said the operation provided Greek firefighters with valuable hands-on experience in real conditions and enhanced collaboration between the two nations.

It noted that this first joint operation highlighted the close partnership between Cyprus and Greece in forest firefighting and their mutual commitment to protecting forests and human life.