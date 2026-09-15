Sport brings together larger-than-life characters, rivalries and championship matches

When Barry Charalambous founded Pro Wrestling Cyprus (PWC) in 2023, he wanted to give people in Cyprus the chance to experience professional wrestling without having to travel abroad. It also allowed him to build on his years spent wrestling in Britain as “Charming” Don Charles.

For him, wrestling was never simply entertainment. “Wrestling gave me confidence and direction when I was young,” he said.

Charalambous grew up with both of his parents struggling with alcoholism, and wrestling became an important outlet during a difficult childhood.

It provided structure, discipline and a place where he could channel his energy while developing confidence.

That experience has shaped what he wants PWC to become. “I want people in Cyprus to experience the excitement of live wrestling without having to travel abroad,” he said.

Larger than life characters

PWC aims to combine local talent with international wrestlers. It is similar to what audiences may recognise from WWE, bringing together athletic wrestling, larger-than-life characters, storylines, rivalries and championship matches.

Barry Charalambous, founder and proprietor of Pro Wrestling Cyprus

The difference is scale. PWC focuses on creating an interactive, family-friendly live experience, with the crowd becoming part of the atmosphere.

Already staged events have included appearances at Cyprus Comic Con, where wrestling fits in with the festival’s wider focus on characters, entertainment and popular culture.

But Barry plans on more than bringing international wrestlers to the island. He wants to create the opportunities that he believes are currently missing in Cyprus not only for wrestlers, but also for referees, commentators, production staff and others who make professional wrestling possible.

What started in 2023 has evolved into a championship promotion featuring men’s, women’s, and tag-team titles, alongside international wrestlers and ongoing storylines.

PWC has hosted 10 live events in Cyprus, with its audience and online presence steadily expanding.

Professional wrestling events merge athleticism with characters, music, rivalries and audience engagement. Wrestlers’ entries are accompanied by a theme, to which the crowd is encouraged to react.

Fans cheer for favourites, boo disliked wrestlers, and respond to dramatic moments, enhancing the atmosphere. Championship bouts add intensity, as wrestlers aim not just for victory but to establish their status within the promotion.

“You don’t need prior wrestling knowledge,” says Charalambous. “We make the stories and stakes clear, catering to families and seasoned fans alike.”

Island history of wrestling

Charalambous’ promotion has reignited interest in Cyprus’ overlooked wrestling history.

Theofilos Toumazos notably represented Cyprus at the 1928 Olympics before turning professional, while wrestling star Jim Londos performed in Limassol in 1937. Records also show a women’s match in Nicosia in 1954, significant events in the 1960s, and international tours in subsequent decades.

Recent updates on the PWC website highlight key events, including wrestling at Centre Acropolis in 1939 and matches at the old GSP. The records showcase a range of venues, from stadiums to cinemas, often attracting large crowds and occasional chaos.

“PWC isn’t like those earlier promotions, but we carry on the legacy,” Charalambous says. “We’re preserving history while building something new for future generations.”

High-flying action during Gods of Wrestling at Cyprus Comic Con 2025

PWC plans a structured training programme, with an academy to be announced once coaching, insurance, medical, and safeguarding measures are established.

The expansion also seeks to draw international talent and visitors to Cyprus for wrestling events, aiming to boost both the entertainment and tourism sectors, rather than simply hosting occasional shows.

Upcoming events

PWC’s 2026 programme will feature Gods of Wrestling at Cyprus Comic Con from October 2 to 4, followed by Wrath of Athena at Stavrou Gymnasium on 7 November.

Gods of Wrestling will showcase international talent, championship matches, and wrestlers from across Europe. Current storylines include Tom La Ruffa defending the men’s championship and Session Moth Martina defending the women’s title, while The Lion’s Pride holds the tag-team championship.

Charalambous believes Cyprus Comic Con is an ideal venue for wrestling due to its focus on characters, stories, and dedicated fans. The November event at Stavrou Gymnasium will offer a more intimate atmosphere, with fans closer to the action.

For Charalambous, the ultimate measure of success is not simply putting on a larger event. “Success for me would mean regular sustainable events, more Cypriot talent, wider media coverage and people travelling to Cyprus to attend our shows,” he said.

That vision would represent a significant change from the current wrestling landscape in Cyprus. Instead of fans travelling abroad to see professional wrestling, international wrestlers would come to the island.

And instead of wrestling being remembered only through old newspaper reports and fading memories, there would be a living scene capable of creating its own history.

Wrestling gave Charalambous a sense of direction when he needed it. Now he wants to give the next generation the chance to find something of their own. “Most importantly, I want a child growing up here to know that professional wrestling does happen somewhere else,” Charalambous said.