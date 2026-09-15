The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively, European football’s governing body Uefa said on Tuesday.

The Allianz Arena will stage its third Champions League final in 2028, following Chelsea’s victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris St Germain’s maiden title triumph in 2025.

Barcelona will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

It will also be the third time that Europe’s premier club final is held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with two stoppage-time goals to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to host the final of the 2026-27 campaign on June 5.