payabl. returns as the Official Payments Partner at BEONIX Festival

Partnership extends beyond the festival, with payabl. continuing to provide payment services across ETKO events throughout the year

payabl. supports the customer journey from online ticket purchases and upgrades to in-person payments across the festival

15th September, Limassol – payabl., a European financial technology provider, has renewed its partnership with Kaspinas Group, the events and venue management company behind BEONIX Festivaland a wider programme of events at ETKOin Limassol. As part of the partnership, payabl. returns as BEONIX‘s Official Payments Partner and continues to provide payment services across other events held at ETKO throughout the year.

Taking place from 25–27 September, BEONIX 2026 will bring together 68 artists across four stages at ETKO, including Adam Beyer, CamelPhat and Benny Benassi, with around 25,000 visitors expected over the three-day festival.

Tickets purchased online through BEONIX and ETKO are processed usingpayabl. checkout, while payment links are used for ticket upgrades and special reservations.

At the venue,payabl. in-storeenables card and contactless payments across bars, ticket points and vendor stands, providing the infrastructure needed to process high volumes of transactions during peak festival periods.

Transaction activity across these channels is brought together through payabl.one. The platform gives Kaspinas Group greater visibility over online and in-person payments across BEONIX and ETKO’s wider events calendar.

Marios Tsiailis, Group CFO at payabl., said: “At payabl., we are committed to building trusted partnerships that help businesses grow and operate more efficiently. Our collaboration with Kaspinas Group reflects our shared focus on delivering secure, reliable and innovative payment solutions that create lasting value for merchants and their customers.”

Charalampos Xenofontos, Director at Kaspinas Group, said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with payabl. for another year. Payments are an important part of the experience we provide across BEONIX and ETKO, from online ticketing to purchases at the venue. Working with one partner across all these touchpoints gives us a more consistent way to manage payments while supporting the scale and demands of a festival such as BEONIX.”

As part of the renewed sponsorship, payabl. will have a visible presence throughout BEONIX, including on-site brand activations, festival signage, and digital and social media activity.

The partnership builds on payabl.’s long-standing presence in Cyprus, where the company is headquartered, and its continued work with local businesses to modernise how they accept and manage payments.

About payabl. checkout and in-store payments

payabl. helps businesses accept and manage payments across online and in-person channels. payabl. checkout enables businesses to build and manage online payment experiences, including hosted payment pages and payment links. payabl. in-store provides POS terminals for card and contactless payments at physical locations. Both connect with payabl.one, bringing transaction data from across payment channels into one platform and giving businesses greater visibility and control over their money flow.

To learn more about payabl.’s acquiring and in-store payment solutions, visit: payabl.com/payabl-gateway.