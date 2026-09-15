Global e-commerce platform Temu has partnered with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) in a move aimed at creating new opportunities for Cypriot technology companies to expand through digital channels and reach international markets.

Under the partnership, Temu will work with CITEA across its programmes, events and network of member companies, with the two sides focusing on digital entrepreneurship, business development and the international growth of local firms.

CITEA, which represents Cyprus’ ICT sector, will meanwhile support engagement between its members and Temu, drawing attention to opportunities for Cypriot companies to use digital platforms, enter new markets and strengthen their international competitiveness.

The collaboration builds on Temu’s existing presence in Cyprus. The company introduced its Local Seller Programme in 2025, giving eligible local businesses access to digital commerce opportunities and the possibility of reaching customers across Europe.

For CITEA, the agreement forms part of its wider effort to support the growth and internationalisation of Cyprus’ technology ecosystem by connecting local companies with global platforms and helping businesses compete in an increasingly digital economy.

CITEA president George Malekkos said the partnership could open new avenues for the association’s members and the wider technology sector.

“Partnering with a global leader in e-commerce like Temu creates meaningful opportunities for our members and the wider ICT business community,” Malekkos said.

“At CITEA, we are committed to helping Cypriot technology companies expand their reach, embrace new digital opportunities, and compete internationally,” he added.

He further stated that “this collaboration gives our members greater visibility and access to European markets, while reinforcing Cyprus’ position as an innovative and outward-looking technology hub.”

At the same time, Temu is expected to take part in local initiatives bringing the platform into direct contact with Cypriot entrepreneurs and companies, with the partnership seeking to encourage collaboration and support local entrepreneurship.

The two organisations also plan to work together on communications highlighting opportunities available to local merchants, as well as examples of Cypriot businesses using digital tools and platforms to expand internationally.

A Temu spokesperson said Cyprus had a strong base of businesses seeking opportunities beyond the domestic market, describing the country as “home to an ambitious entrepreneurial community”.

“Our collaboration with CITEA gives us a direct line to help local businesses embrace digital channels, tap into international demand, and thrive across new markets,” the spokesperson concluded.