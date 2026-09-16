Three days of art, culture and tradition arrive this week in Ayia Napa as a new initiative celebrates one of the oldest materials of creative expression – clay.

Ceramic, Art and Clay Days is an event presented by Ayia Napa Municipality in collaboration with the Cyprus Potters and Ceramicists Association and the Arōma Ayia Napa – Friends of the Sculpture Park Association. This Friday, September 18, the event opens with a ceramics exhibition at the Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre at 7pm.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the deputy culture minister Klea Hadjistefanou Papaellina, marking the beginning of a new cultural initiative that aims to strengthen dialogue between traditional craftsmanship, contemporary artistic creation and cultural education.

Established creators, craftspeople, emerging artists and the wider public are invited to attend this celebration of water, fire and earth and discover a world where earth is transformed into art and tradition takes on a contemporary creative expression.

“The event highlights the importance of cooperation between local authorities and organised cultural and artistic bodies, creating the conditions for the further development of Ayia Napa as a place where tourism coexists creatively with art, culture and authentic Cypriot identity,” say organisers.

Ceramic, Art and Clay Days

Three-day event and ceramic exhibition celebrating Cyprus’ history with clay and its artists. September 17. Giorgos Seferis’Cultural Centre, Ayia Napa. 7pm. Tel: 23-816342, 23-816330