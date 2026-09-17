Cyprus’ Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 5.2 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, according to data released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Thursday.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices increased by 1.5 per cent, with the index rising to 106.80 points from 105.20 in July.

Among the main categories, restaurants and accommodation services recorded the largest annual increase, rising by 13.3 per cent, followed by transport, which climbed by 9.8 per cent.

Housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels rose by 6.5 per cent, while recreation, sports and culture increased by 4.4 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were 3.8 per cent higher than a year earlier, while educational services rose by 3.2 per cent.

More moderate increases were recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up 1.4 per cent, personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services, up 0.9 per cent, and health, also up 0.9 per cent.

By contrast, clothing and footwear recorded the sharpest annual decline, falling by 5.5 per cent.

Information and communication prices fell by 1.6 per cent, while furnishings, home decoration, household equipment and routine home maintenance declined by 0.9 per cent.

On a monthly basis, transport recorded the strongest increase, rising by 5.5 per cent between July and August.

Restaurants and accommodation services rose by 2.7 per cent, while recreation, sports and culture increased by 1.2 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were up by 0.7 per cent, information and communication by 0.4 per cent, and personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.2 per cent.

At the same time, clothing and footwear fell by 1.5 per cent month-on-month, while housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels declined by 0.3 per cent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco dropped by 0.2 per cent, furnishings and household equipment by 0.2 per cent, while health was broadly unchanged.

Educational services and insurance and financial services also recorded no monthly change.

During the first eight months of 2026, compared with the same period last year, restaurants and accommodation services recorded the largest increase among the main categories, rising by 7.5 per cent.

Recreation, sports and culture followed with an increase of 6.3 per cent, while transport rose by 4.9 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were 4.2 per cent higher, while educational services increased by 3.4 per cent.

Housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels rose by 1.5 per cent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 1.3 per cent, personal care and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.9 per cent, and health by 0.8 per cent.

In contrast, clothing and footwear prices fell by 6.4 per cent during the January-August period.

Information and communication declined by 2.4 per cent, while furnishings and household equipment were down by 0.4 per cent.

Overall, the HICP during the first eight months of the year was 3 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of 2025.

Looking at prices by economic origin, energy recorded by far the largest annual increase, rising by 15 per cent in August.

Services were 7.4 per cent more expensive than a year earlier, while food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 3.2 per cent.

In contrast, non-energy industrial goods fell by 2.4 per cent.

Energy also recorded the strongest monthly increase, climbing by 4 per cent from July, followed by services, which rose by 2.2 per cent.

Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 0.5 per cent, while non-energy industrial goods declined by 0.3 per cent.