Cyta, in cooperation with Connect Europe, organised a workshop on the proposal for the new European Digital Networks Act (DNA) and the revision of the Cybersecurity Act (Cybersecurity Act 2 – CSA2).

Participants were welcomed by Cyta CEO George Metzákis, and the Director General of Connect Europe, Alessandro Gropelli. Opening remarks were also delivered by the Commissioner of Communications, Marios Pieris and the Director of Digital Policy and Communications, Kyriaki Pantziarou.

The workshop brought together representatives of the competent public authorities, telecommunications providers, the business community, European institutions and Connect Europe.

Discussions focused on the creation of a modern and harmonised European framework that will encourage investment in fibre-optic networks, 5G and future 6G netwroks, while accelerating the development of innovative digital services with a focus on the spectrum provisions of the Digital Networks Act.

The need to strengthen the security and resilience of networks was also discussed, through effective measures proportionate to the risks, supporting the uninterrupted operation of critical services.

Particular emphasis was placed on the benefits for consumers, ensuring that investment, technological advancement and enhanced security translate into better service quality, greater reliability, higher speeds and access to a wider range of advanced digital capabilities.

Ensuring security, resilience of Cyprus telecom infrastructure

For Cyprus, these discussions are particularly important, as the country has already developed advanced telecommunications infrastructure, with very high capacity network and FTTP coverage reaching 95.5 per cent and 5G coverage at 100 per cent. At this level of development, a modern and stable European framework is essential to support continued investment in next-generation networks and to strengthen the security and resilience of critical infrastructure.

The importance of issues examined during the workshop is also reflected in a recent joint initiative by 17 leading European telecommunications organisations, including Cyta. In their joint statement, they emphasise the need for a regulatory framework that will enable Europe to remain competitive in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud services and next-generation networks, while ensuring a high level of security and resilience.

Cyta plays a key role in this effort through its long-standing investment in national and international telecommunications infrastructure, contributing to stronger connectivity and greater digital resilience for the country.