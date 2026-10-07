A priest testified on Wednesday in the Avakoum monastery fraud trial, describing the procedures followed at the Tamasos metropolis, the questioning of monks, their confessions and references to large sums of “black” money.

Father Dionysios Koptides told the Nicosia criminal court that he had been informed by bishop Isaias of “suspicious activities” at the monastery.

He said items were being taken from the monastery by 16 individuals.

The priest also referred to the arrival of Porfyrios at the metropolis, who appeared “anxious” and asked to meet the bishop. Nektarios followed, along with other monks.

On trial are monks Nektarios and Porfyrios. They face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interfering with judicial proceedings and submitting fraudulent tax returns.

Dionysios said money was being placed in two safes and that he had been told one contained over €700,000 and the other over €90,000, money that was described as “black”.

During the procedure, Nektarios allegedly admitted guilt and sought to be transferred to a monastery abroad to avoid being deposed.

Dionysios quoted Nektarios as saying, “Save me, my Lord, and I will leave tomorrow morning.”

The bishop, however, said he could not move the problem elsewhere and refused the transfer.

A written confession was then drawn up and Nektarios signed it.

Dionysios described Porfyrios as “much more timid” and also signed a confession “of his own free will”.

According to Dionysios, Porfyrios was suspended from specific duties and removed from the monastery.

The witness further said other priests at Avakoum, Bartholomeos and Isaias had not been charged in the case.

Dionysios presented a letter from lawyer Andriana Klaidi, who had been representing Nektarios at the time, in which she referred to a sum of €807,000 that she said belonged to her client.

He also said he spoke only of what he knew, as he was not always present when things were happening.

The next hearing will be held on October 14 at 9.30am.