Some 42 illegal migrants were arrested as part of targeted operations by the aliens and immigration service on Wednesday.

Police said procedures for their repatriation to their countries of origin are expected to be put in place in cooperation with the deputy ministry of migration.

Meanwhile, nine people were repatriated in another joint operation with Frontex on Monday.

According to the police, a total of 7,239 people has been repatriated to their countries of origin since the beginning of 2026.