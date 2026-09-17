The Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) and TechIsland will sign a memorandum of cooperation on September 18, 2026, aimed at strengthening collaboration on technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, skills development and the competitiveness of the Cyprus economy.

The signing ceremony will take place at 10.30am on Friday, with Oev president George Pantelides and TechIsland president Valentinos Polykarpou expected to make statements afterwards.

The memorandum is intended to strengthen cooperation between the two organisations in areas including technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and skills development, while supporting the competitiveness of the wider economy.

The agreement comes as the technology sector continues to expand its involvement in initiatives extending beyond its traditional economic role, including projects focused on social and community issues.

TechIsland announced its €2 million Wildfire Initiative during the summer, following the devastating fires of 2025, with the programme evolving from an emergency appeal into a longer-term effort covering prevention, preparedness, early detection and recovery.

More than 60 companies and individuals responded to TechIsland’s appeal within days of the fires, raising approximately €2 million to support affected residents and communities.

The fires burned more than 100 square kilometres of forest, destroyed 191 homes across 15 villages and claimed two lives, according to figures presented by TechIsland.

The initiative subsequently expanded beyond immediate assistance, bringing together the private sector, government, scientists, local authorities and volunteers in an effort to strengthen Cyprus’ ability to prevent and respond to wildfires.

“The TechIsland Wildfire Initiative is an example of what can be achieved when we join forces,” Polykarpou said.

“What started as an immediate response at a critical moment has evolved into a long-term programme with practical solutions and meaningful impact,” he added.

The initiative has included measures ranging from support for local communities to technology-based early detection and preparedness projects.

Among the measures announced was a €450,000 contribution towards the acquisition of small firefighting vehicles for 45 community councils, with the funding covering 20 per cent of their cost under a government subsidy scheme.

TechIsland has also supported SafeIsland CY, a free mobile application designed to allow people to report signs of wildfires, receive nearby alerts and access fire-safety information through an interactive map.

The wider initiative has also involved technology aimed at improving early detection, including satellite monitoring and unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside restoration and preparedness measures in communities affected by the 2025 fires.

The cooperation agreement with Oev will bring the technology organisation into closer collaboration with the federation representing employers and industry, covering areas that include the development of skills and support for entrepreneurship.

The two organisations are expected to outline the objectives and areas of cooperation following the signing ceremony on Friday.

The agreement also comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts by businesses and industry groups to improve the competitiveness of the Cyprus economy through greater adoption of technology and innovation.