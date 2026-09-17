Cyprus’ cabinet approved the €11.1 billion state budget for 2027 on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos forecasting continued economic growth, a larger fiscal surplus and further reductions in public debt.

Keravnos said the budget, which will be submitted to the House of Representatives for approval in December, was designed to support development while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The 2027 budget is approximately €470 million higher than the 2026 budget.

“Growth in 2027 is expected to be around 2.9 per cent,” Keravnos said, adding that there were encouraging indications that it could exceed 3 per cent.

Unemployment, meanwhile, is expected to remain at current levels associated with full employment and continue on a downward trend.

The government is forecasting a fiscal surplus equivalent to 2.8 per cent of GDP in 2027, up from 2.3 per cent in 2026.

Cyprus and the United Kingdom have agreed on the next steps for putting their maritime cooperation agreement into practice, following talks between Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and her British counterpart Keir Mather in London this week, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The bilateral meeting focused on issues of shared interest, including the competitiveness of the shipping industry, the green transition and the challenges currently facing global shipping, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Hadjimanolis said particular attention was given to implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their maritime administrations, with the two sides agreeing how to take the agreement forward.

The agreement was signed in February 2023 between the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry and the UK Department for Transport. Its scope covers maritime safety and security, decarbonisation, ship-source pollution, seafarers’ employment and welfare, maritime education and training, research and innovation, digitalisation and cyber security.

Cyprus businesses should treat the coming pay transparency rules as a commercial opportunity rather than an administrative burden, gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou said on Wednesday, arguing that fairer pay systems can help companies attract staff, retain talent and improve competitiveness.

Speaking at a conference on pay transparency and job evaluation at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia, Christodoulou said greater openness over how salaries are set would be central to tackling differences in pay between women and men.

“Businesses should not view pay transparency as an administrative ‘burden’, but as an opportunity,” she said, adding that equality across an organisation could improve employee satisfaction and strengthen both profitability and competitiveness.

Invest Cyprus has presented a new national branding strategy aimed at promoting Cyprus internationally as a stable, credible and forward-looking destination for investment and business.

The strategy, centred on the message “Stability with Prospects”, was presented during a working meeting with members of the Limassol business community on Tuesday at the Parklane Resort & Spa.

Invest Cyprus said the initiative was designed to project a modern image of Cyprus that combined economic stability and credibility with growth prospects, innovation and a high quality of life.

The agency said the strategy sought to strengthen Cyprus’ international positioning as a reliable partner in a complex region, a country developing a future-oriented economy and a location where talent and quality of life come together.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou said that artificial intelligence should be treated as an opportunity rather than an inherent threat, warning that the greater danger could come from humans misusing the technology or making the wrong decisions about how it is deployed.

Speaking on Tuesday at the University of Cyprus, in what was the first in a series of public lectures and open discussions, titled “Artificial Intelligence Today and Tomorrow – Risk or Opportunity; Ally or Enemy?”, Damianou said he did not believe AI would eventually take control of the world or destroy humanity.

“I want to start directly with my own answer to the question in the title of these lectures,” Damianou said.

He rejected the concept of a technological singularity, saying he did not believe AI would inevitably become powerful enough to dominate humanity.

“I do not believe in the ‘technological singularity’ – the famous singularity,” he stated.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) confirmed on Wednesday the appointment of George Karatzias as its new chairman, following a Cabinet decision last week.

The commission also confirmed the appointment of Loukas Lagoudis as vice chairman, with Andrea Moundis Savvides also joining the commission’s board.

Karatzias returned to the leadership of CySEC after previously serving as the organisation’s vice chairman from September 2021 until April 2024.

From May 2024 until his appointment as chairman, he served as an executive member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

Cyprus businesses are being pushed to treat cyber risk as a boardroom matter rather than an IT problem, as AI-driven attacks, growing dependence on outside technology providers and new EU rules place greater responsibility on senior management.

That shift ran through much of the discussion at the 6th Cyber Security Conference in Nicosia this week, where regulators, technology specialists and business executives repeatedly returned to the same point: having policies, procedures and security software is no longer enough.

What matters increasingly is whether an organisation can spot an attack, make decisions quickly and keep operating when systems come under pressure.

Held at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme “From Compliance to Cyber Resilience”, the conference put the question simply, asking “Can your organisation withstand a cyber incident, and continue to operate?”

Cyprus businesses using direct electronic links with Customs have until October 30 to switch their systems to CY Connect, when the existing Message Gateway for UCC Business-to-Government services will be permanently switched off.

The deadline, announced by the Customs department and the Department of Information Technology Services (DITS), follows an earlier extension intended to give companies more time to complete the technical changeover.

Businesses still sending UCC B2G messages through the old gateway must ensure their systems are connected to CY Connect and working in the live production environment before the cut-off.

In practical terms, the change concerns economic operators whose own IT systems communicate directly with Customs, rather than businesses simply logging into an online government service.

Under the EU’s Union Customs Code, or UCC, economic operators include businesses involved in activities covered by customs legislation, potentially ranging from importers and exporters to freight forwarders, customs representatives and carriers.

Cyprus had one of the EU’s higher youth employment rates in 2025, but young people still left the parental home later than the European average, highlighting the gap between having a job and being able to afford independent living.

Eurostat data published this week showed that young people in Cyprus left their parents’ home at an average age of 27, compared with 26.3 years across the EU.

The Cyprus figure came despite a youth employment rate of 72.3 per cent among people aged 20 to 29, well above the EU average of 65.5 per cent.

Only nine countries recorded higher youth employment rates than Cyprus, led by Iceland at 85.3 per cent and the Netherlands at 84.0 per cent.

Cyprus recorded a further rise in building activity in May 2026, with the statistical service (Cystat) reporting that 735 building permits were authorised, up 21.1 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The permits had a combined value of €428.2 million and covered 352,126 square metres, providing for the construction of 1,847 dwelling units.

During the January to May 2026 period, the number of permits reached 3,650, compared with 2,764 a year earlier, representing an increase of 32.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, their total value rose by 43.9 per cent, from €1.46bn to €2.10bn, while the authorised floor area expanded by 43.1 per cent, from 1.19m to 1.70m square metres.

Cyprus recorded a 3.8 per cent annual increase in hourly labour costs in the second quarter of 2026, as wage growth accelerated and employers faced higher costs associated with employing workers, according to figures from both Eurostat and the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The increase in Cyprus was above the 3.1 per cent rise recorded across the euro area and the 3.2 per cent increase across the European Union during the same period.

Cystat data showed that the rise in Cyprus was driven by both wages and salaries and other labour costs, with hourly wages increasing by 3.9 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025 and non-wage costs rising by 3.6 per cent.

The overall increase was also slightly faster than in the first quarter of 2026, when hourly labour costs in Cyprus had risen by 3.4 per cent year on year.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Wednesday that it has accepted the listing of 50,000 13-week Treasury bills of the Republic of Cyprus.

Issued as the ninth series of 2026, the short-term debt instruments carry a nominal value of €1,000 each, bringing the total value of the issue to €50,000,000.

The Treasury bills were allocated following a government auction conducted on September 14, 2026.

The bourse has also approved the simultaneous insertion of the securities into the Central Depository and Central Registry.

Shipowners and operators face growing financial, commercial and compliance risks from delaying EU allowance transfers until September, according to EmissionLink managing director Philippos Ioulianou, as shipping’s exposure under the EU Emissions Trading System continues to rise.

Ioulianou warned that the problem was not the September deadline itself, “but the industry’s habit of waiting until the last possible moment”, adding that this “can push critical funding and compliance decisions to the brink and leave owners, managers and compliance providers carrying significant exposure”.

According to Ioulianou, operators must also surrender EUAs covering their verified emissions before the end of September following the first FuelEU Maritime compliance cycle.

He explained that current practices between owners, charterers, managers and intermediaries can leave significant exposure unresolved until shortly before the deadline.

Safe Bulkers chief executive Polys Hajioannou invested €10.05 million in the dry-bulk shipowner’s latest share issue through Moutoulas Shipping Corporation, as the company completed the expansion of its share capital following last week’s €80.4m private placement.

In a regulatory announcement on Tuesday, Safe Bulkers said Moutoulas Shipping Corporation, an entity controlled by and closely associated with Hajioannou, acquired 1.5m common shares at €6.70 each on September 11.

The transaction confirms Hajioannou’s final participation in the placement, which had already been outlined when the company completed the accelerated bookbuilding process last week. His initial subscription was for 2m shares but the allocation was reduced to 1.5m to allow shares to be distributed to other investors, according to the company’s earlier filing.

Safe Bulkers raised €80.4m in gross proceeds through the placement of 12m new common shares at €6.70 each, with the net proceeds intended to strengthen liquidity, finance its existing newbuilding programme and potentially support further newbuild orders or second-hand vessel acquisitions, as well as general corporate purposes.

Technology solutions distributor Logicom Public Ltd recorded an 8.8 per cent increase in operating profit in the first half of 2026, despite lower sales, although profit attributable to the company’s shareholders fell by 39.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Operating profit rose to €19.61 million in the six months to June 30, 2026, from €18.03 million in the first half of 2025, with Logicom attributing the improvement mainly to higher gross profit, lower administrative expenses and reduced expected credit losses.

However, profit attributable to shareholders dropped to €16.83m, from €27.74m a year earlier, a decline of €10.92m.

Logicom said the fall in shareholder profit was mainly linked to lower other income, higher net finance costs, a reduced share of profit from joint ventures and a significant reduction in the negative goodwill recognised from investment acquisitions.

Alpha Bank bought back 3.15 million of its own shares for €14.87 million between September 7 and September 11, 2026, as part of a share buy-back programme approved by its shareholders.

The Greek lender purchased 3,152,886 shares traded on Euronext Athens at an average price of €4.7160 per share, according to an announcement issued this week.

The purchases were made under the share buy-back programme approved by Alpha Bank’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026.

The bank had previously announced the implementation of the programme on July 31.

Alpha Bank purchased 1,058,080 shares on September 7 at an average price of €4.7320, with the transactions valued at €5.01m.

The National Bank of Greece (NBG) will cancel 11.58 million treasury shares and increase the nominal value of its remaining shares to €3 as part of a capital restructuring, while the bank continues buying back its own shares on Euronext Athens.

The bank announced the changes this week, following approvals from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Single Supervisory Mechanism and registration of amendments to its articles of association with Greece’s General Commercial Registry.

The 11,580,849 treasury shares, representing 1.27 per cent of the bank’s share capital, were acquired between June 4, 2025 and March 27, 2026 under a share buyback programme approved by shareholders.

NBG paid a weighted average of €12.6171 per share for the shares, bringing the total cost of the purchases to €146.12m.

The shares, each with a nominal value of €1, are due to be cancelled on September 17, 2026.

Lottery giant Allwyn bought back 689,184 of its own shares for €9.10 million on Euronext Athens between September 7 and September 11, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback scheme.

The company said this week that the purchases were made under a programme announced on June 4, 2026.

Allwyn paid an average of €13.1937 per share across the five-day period, based on the aggregate consideration of €9,098,681.94.

The largest daily purchase was made on September 11, when the company bought 149,282 shares for €1.98m at an average price of €13.2927 per share.

The Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) and the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) have discussed measures to improve the electricity market and gradually reduce energy costs, Oev said on Wednesday.

The meeting brought together Oev president George Pantelides and senior CERA management to review the conclusions of a high-level workshop on reducing electricity costs organised by Oev on July 15, which was attended by representatives of all relevant stakeholders.

The discussions focused on issues that have emerged during the first year of operation of the Competitive Electricity Market, including the quality and timely availability of meter data, market settlement procedures and the need for greater transparency and predictability in charges.