PASYKAF presents four-decade service album, 35th awareness, fundraising campaign

The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), marking four decades of service, contribution and support to people with lived experience of cancer and their families, held a special Media Event on September 15, 2026, at the CVAR–Severis Foundation to present its anniversary publication: 40 Years Together in Life, and the 35th PASYKAF awareness and fundraising campaign.

This year marks a particularly significant milestone for PASYKAF, as the Association celebrates 40 years of continuous presence, contribution and meaningful support for people with lived experience of cancer and their families. Forty years filled with people, stories, challenges, small and great moments that have shaped the Association’s journey and identity.

At the heart of the event was the presentation of the PASYKAF 40th Anniversary Publication, which captures a significant part of this journey. It is not simply a historical record, but also a collection of human stories and a tribute to all those who believed in, contributed to, worked for and stood alongside the Association throughout these years, helping to shape PASYKAF as we know it today.

Eurobank is the Official Publication Sponsor of the 40th Anniversary Publication, supporting an edition that records and highlights four decades of PASYKAF’s contribution, care and presence in society.

President of the PASYKAF Board of Directors, Dr Anna Achilleoudi, spoke about the significance of the anniversary, noting it provides an opportunity for the Association to look back with gratitude but, above all, to look ahead with an even greater sense of responsibility. “As we open the next chapter of our journey and move forward with the ‘Together in Life’ Campaign 2026, our commitment remains the same: to be there for every person who needs us, with dignity, care and meaningful support. Forty years on, we continue together. Together in life,” she said.

The 35th “Together in Life” awareness and fundraising campaign was also presented, through which PASYKAF is once again calling on Cypriot society to provide tangible support for its work.

“On the cancer journey, ‘here’ means something different to everyone.” This is the central idea of this year’s campaign, highlighting that every person experiencing cancer has different needs. “Here” may mean care at home, physiotherapy, transport to treatment, pain relief, psychosocial support or simply presence, security, dignity and hope. Through this concept, the campaign highlights that the cancer journey is not the same for everyone. Every person has their own story, their own needs and their own moments when they need support. PASYKAF’s role is to be there wherever there is a need, providing services and programmes tailored to the individual and their family.

For PASYKAF, still being here, 40 years on, means everything. It represents four decades of consistency, care and meaningful presence alongside people with lived experience of cancer and their families.

Acting Executive Director and Head of the Resource Development Directorate of PASYKAF, Sophie Christoforou, stressed that: “Our priority is to stand alongside people with lived experience of cancer and their families from the first day of diagnosis and throughout their journey with cancer, providing professionalism as well as love, warmth and responsibility. In addition to the free services provided by the Association, we are proud to operate two Palliative Care Centres: PASYKAF – EDEM in Larnaca District, which has 15 beds, and PASYKAF – Archangel Michael in Paphos District, with 12 beds. With your invaluable support, in 2025 the Association’s multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals responded to the needs of 8,763 people and their families, holding 52,072 meetings across Cyprus.”

Among those who addressed the event was Nikos Benioudakis, Marketing & CSR Manager, representing PASYKAF’s ‘Proud Supporter’, Allwyn Cyprus. The presentation of the 40th Anniversary Publication was delivered by Stavri Xydia, PASYKAF’s Director of Marketing & Communications.

The 35th Campaign aims to raise €550,000, enabling the Association to continue providing free Services and Programmes to people with lived experience of cancer and their families across Cyprus, while also continuing to develop its prevention and research programmes. From October 7 to 11, 2026, the nationwide Road Fundraising Drive for our “Together in Life” Campaign will take place at various locations across Cyprus, including supermarkets, shopping centres and department stores. Donations can also be made at PASYKAF offices, online through pasykaf.org, as well as by SMS to 7060 using the code PASYKAF 5, 3 or 1.

As part of the 35th Campaign, activities will include an All-Day Television Telethon in collaboration with Alpha Cyprus and an All-Day Radio Telethon with Alpha Radio. Throughout the campaign, activities and events will also be organised in all districts of Cyprus, including children’s events, charity dinners, sports days and cycling activities. The campaign is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Collection of Donations Law of 2014, under Licence No. N.P. 28/2026, granted by the Ministry of the Interior for the period July 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026. All volunteers participating in the fundraising drive carry official authorisation for the collection of donations, while all contributions to PASYKAF are deductible from taxable income.

PASYKAF also extends its warmest thanks to the public for its longstanding support, its ‘Proud Supporter’ Allwyn Cyprus, Silver Ambassadors Ancoria Bank and Island Oil, ‘Strategic Partner’ Cyta Business, ‘Official Promotional Supporter’ Mesimvria, ‘Communications Sponsor’ Alpha Cyprus, as well as all supporters, volunteers and partners who contribute to the success of the “Together in Life” Campaign.

Forty years after the beginning of this journey, PASYKAF continues with the same dedication and an even greater sense of responsibility to stand by people with lived experience of cancer and their families.

PASYKAF: 40 years and continuing – ‘Together in Life’

‘Together in Life’: 35th PASYKAF awareness and fundraising campaign