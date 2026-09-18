Limassol welcomes a new exhibition this week as The Edit Gallery hosts Carriers a solo show by Hannah Rowan. Opening this Friday, September 18 and running until October 17, the showcase features a new body of ceramic sculptures developed during a period of research and production in Limassol.

At the centre of Carriers is the act of carrying: to hold, contain, protect and nourish. Rowan’s clay torsos take the form of vessels, breastplates and protective shells, exploring the relationships between bodies and the environments they inhabit.

Drawing on pregnancy, breastfeeding and the transition into motherhood, the works consider the structures through which bodies sustain more-than-human life. References to placentas and milk ducts merge with botanical and marine forms: ribs become aloe vera leaves, milk ducts bloom like flowers, and branching patterns recall roots and nervous systems.

Through these connections, Rowan extends questions of care and interdependence beyond maternal experience to the exchanges that sustain all living beings.

Protection and vulnerability coexist throughout the series. The sculptures evoke armour shaped around the female body, yet their ceramic material remains fragile. Lustrous, shell-like glazes recall oysters, whose shells accumulate traces of the waters they inhabit. Both body and shell become records of their surroundings, holding evidence of a world they can never be entirely separate from.

Carriers brings an intimate perspective to Rowan’s ongoing investigation into bodies, water and material transformation. Moving between anatomy and plant life, armour and vessel, the exhibition explores what bodies carry, what they pass on, and how caring for one body is inseparable from the conditions of the living world around us.

Carriers

Solo exhibition by Hannah Rowan and her ceramic sculptures. September 18-October 17. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Wednesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com