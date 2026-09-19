The fire service were called upon to pump water from the basements of two properties on Friday after heavy rain hit parts of the island, its spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Saturday.

He said the two properties were located in Paphos and Larnaca.

Additionally, he said that on Friday evening, firefighters were called after a car which was parked in Strovolos was set on fire, but that the fire was put out by a local resident before they could arrive.

He said that initial examinations indicate that the fire may have been started maliciously.