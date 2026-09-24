A large quantity of tobacco products was seized at the Agios Dhometios crossing point after customs officers found undeclared cigarettes and rolling tobacco during a routine check, the customs department said on Thursday.

The department said a vehicle with Turkish Cypriot registration plates, carrying a Turkish Cypriot driver and four British passengers, was stopped as part of checks under the Green Line Regulation.

Officers found 47 boxes containing 200 cigarettes each, along with 1.5 kilograms of rolling tobacco in one passenger’s luggage.

The products lacked required health warnings, security markings and traceability codes, indicating tax on them had not been paid to the Republic of Cyprus.

The tobacco was seized for destruction. Those involved were released after paying fines of €3,500 each.