Cyprus, Greece and Egypt discussed ways of further strengthening cooperation ahead of their 11th trilateral summit, which is due to be held in Cyprus, during a ministerial meeting in New York on Friday.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos hosted his Egyptian and Greek counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and George Gerapetritis, on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

According to Kombos, the three ministers explored areas for further cooperation ahead of the upcoming Cyprus-Greece-Egypt summit.

Kombos also held a series of bilateral meetings in New York, including talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, focusing on strengthening relations between Cyprus and Indonesia.

During the meeting, the two countries signed an agreement waiving visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, aimed at facilitating official exchanges.

The ministers also discussed the developing relationship between the EU and Indonesia, as well as regional developments.

Kombos also met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with the two reaffirming what the Cypriot minister described as the growing strategic partnership between Cyprus and India.

They agreed to continue cooperation in areas including trade, shipping, connectivity, security, defence and digitalisation.

In a separate meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, EU-Iceland relations, cooperation within the European Economic Area and regional developments.

Kombos also hosted a high-level meeting of Europe’s small states, co-organised with Andorra’s Prime Minister Xavier Espot and Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between small European states at the UN and other regional and multilateral organisations.

Discussions also covered the UN80 reform process and the election of the next UN secretary-general.