President Nikos Christodoulides met representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with discussions focusing on Cyprus’ strengthened strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean, the further deepening of Cyprus-US relations and regional cooperation.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a post on X that Cyprus was “strengthening its strategic footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean”, while the meeting also addressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

According to the same post, particular reference was made to efforts to promote the Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act, which builds on the Eastern Mediterranean Energy and Security Cooperation Act.

Christodoulides also briefed the AJC on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and ongoing efforts aimed at resuming negotiations “under the auspices of the United Nations”.

Separately, Christodoulides met UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

According to Letymbiotis, the meeting focused on “the Republic of Cyprus’ energy plans”, the UAE’s interest in “a more active presence in Cyprus’ energy sector”, as well as prospects for participation in major energy projects of wider regional importance.

The spokesman added that Cyprus was “strengthening its role as a reliable energy partner in the Eastern Mediterranean”, creating, he said, new prospects for cooperation and investment.