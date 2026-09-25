An evening of artistry, captivating ballet performance and the iconic tale of Don Quixote will soon arrive at the open-air stage by the walls of Paphos Medieval Castle. This Saturday, September 26, the National Ballet of Slovenia and two principal dancers of the Bolshoi Theatre will charm audiences with the Don Quixote Classical Ballet.

Presented by Celebrity Gala and Papadopoulos and Schinis Productions, this will be a three-act production by a ballet company Cyprus already knows well. The National Ballet of Slovenia of the company of the Slovene National Theatre Maribor is a name already familiar to Cyprus audiences as it brought the ballet of Zorba to the island in September 2025 and Radio & Juliet and Proof in February 2026. This tour marks the company’s third visit to Cyprus, and its first engagement with the great classical repertoire.

As one of Europe’s leading companies, Ballet Maribor has already performed on esteemed stages such as the Vienna State Opera, the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, and La Scala in Milan, while in a single season, the company has performed in Dubai, Hong Kong and São Paulo.

This time, it brings to Paphos one of the most demanding and sought-after ballets in the world. To execute such a high-level performance, an excellent cast of dancers will step onto the stage. In the roles of Basilio and Kitri this Friday are Bolshoi Theatre principal dancer Igor Tsvirko and Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina Kristina Kretova; two dancers who have also performed in Cyprus before.

Under the choreography of Krzysztof Nowogrodzki, one of Europe’s most respected ballet professionals, Don Quixote Ballet will come to life. Dating back to 1869, when the ballet had its premiere in Moscow, it became a cornerstone of the repertoire of both the Bolshoi and the Mariinsky Theatre.

Technically difficult, its choreographies require precision as well as passion to bring the fiery spirit of Spanish dance traditions to world stages. With colourful set designs, vibrant costumes and an iconic Paphos landmark as its backdrop, this week’s production is set to be a night to remember for Cyprus audiences.

Don Quixote Gran Ballet

Ballet production by National Ballet of Slovenia and two principal dancers of the Bolshoi Theatre. Presented by Celebrity Gala and Papadopoulos and Schinis Productions. September 26. Paphos Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.celebritygala.eu