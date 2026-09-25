Primary school pupils from Paphos and Yeroskipou will visit an animal shelter in Achelia on Tuesday to mark World Animal Day, the animal welfare commissioner’s office announced on Friday.

The event will run from 9am to 11am at the shelter run by the animal protection association.

It is organised jointly by the commissioner’s office, as well as the Paphos and Yeroskipou municipalities.

Pupils and teachers from the first primary school of Yeroskipou and the second primary school of Paphos will take part.

Children will tour the shelter’s facilities, learn about its work and meet animals in its care, with opportunities to ask questions about animal welfare and responsible ownership.

The initiative will also address issues regarding stray and abandoned animals, responsible adoption and the role of volunteers and shelters in animal protection.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Elias Myrianthos, Yeroskipou’s mayor and deputy mayor, Nikos Palios and Andreas Siikkis, as well acting Paphos mayor, Angelos Onesiforou, are expected to attend.