Runners of all ages took part in the Eurolife Run The Park 2026 at Athalassa park in Nicosia, raising €2,500 for the Karaiskakio Foundation.

The event included 10km and 5km races, an 800-metre children’s race for those under 12 and a 5km corporate race for teams of employees.

Proceeds from the corporate and children’s races raised €2,500, which was presented to Karaiskakio Foundation chairman Dr Dimitris Andreopoulos to support the organisation’s work.

Eurolife general manager Athina Siipilli said the event continued to grow each year, bringing together people of different ages and abilities while supporting a charitable cause.

Eurolife executive chairman Louis Pochanis said the event demonstrated how sport could combine physical activity with community involvement and support for health and prevention.

The annual event was organised by running club Dromea Racing with the support of Eurolife.