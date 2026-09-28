Model Key Feature Dyson Supersonic Digital motor, temperature control GHD Helios Fast drying, ergonomic design Shark HyperAIR Lightweight, minimizes tangling AENO HD5B AI ProDryer AI temperature control, 5 attachments Laifen Swift Special A high-speed brushless motor and lightweight



Dyson Supersonic — a powerful digital V9 motor delivers a strong airflow in a compact size. An intelligent sensor measures air temperature 20 times per second, protecting hair from overheating and preserving its shine.

GHD Helios — ultra-fast drying thanks to thoughtful aerodynamics and a powerful motor. A sleek, compact body and ceramic coating reduce static.

Shark HyperAIR — weighs only about 500 g, reducing arm fatigue during styling. Ionization reduces tangling and frizz, and the included attachments suit different hair types.

AENO HD5B AI ProDryer — 1500 W of power, motor speed up to 110,000 rpm. Patented AI temperature control and auto start-stop technologies protect hair and save energy. It features ionization, a touch screen, voice control, 5 magnetic nozzles, and a convenient travel case. Weighing just 600 g, it’s comfortable for extended styling sessions.

Laifen Swift Special — a high-speed brushless motor and lightweight, ergonomic build make it a strong budget-friendly alternative to premium dryers. Magnetic attachments allow quick swaps between styling modes.

Each model has its own strengths: choose based on your priority — drying speed, device weight, or gentle hair care.

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