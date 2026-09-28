'Don't miss the pulse of life. Live to its rhythm.' CSC launches heart disease awareness drive

The heart beats continuously, every minute, every hour, every day. Prevention, however, cannot wait for symptoms to appear before becoming a priority. With the message ‘Don’t miss the pulse of life. Live to its rhythm’, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology (CSC) is sending a clear message this year: caring for your heart starts before a problem arises.

To mark World Heart Day on September 29, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology is holding a Pan-Cypriot Information, Awareness and Education Campaign, aimed at highlighting the importance of prevention and the early management of cardiovascular diseases.

The campaign is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and is being carried out with the kind sponsorship of pharmaceutical company Medochemie and the support of the Pancyprian Medical Association.

A message that concerns everyone

The official launch of the Education Campaign was jointly announced at a Press Conference held at the Journalists’ House by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides, President of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology Dr Evagoras Economides, President of the Pancyprian Medical Association Dr Petros Agathangelou, President of the National Committee for the Management of Cardiovascular Diseases Dr Ira Heracleous and Medochemie Sales Director Nikos Christidis.

In his address, Health Minister Charalambides said addressing cardiovascular diseases requires systematic investment in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, as well as rehabilitation and research. He said that the National Strategy for the Management of Cardiovascular Diseases, which has been approved by the Council of Ministers, forms part of this framework. The Health Minister noted that the Ministry would continue to support prevention, strengthen early diagnosis and work with the scientific community and organised bodies to protect cardiovascular health.

CSC President Dr Economides referred to the three main pillars for addressing cardiovascular diseases: recognising symptoms and seeking medical assistance immediately, prevention through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and coordinated action by the State. Addressing the public, the CSC President likened the need for timely action against cardiovascular disease to climate change, stressing that we should not wait for ‘the fire or the flood’ before taking action.

Medical Association President Dr Agathangelou, after thanking pharmaceutical company Medochemie for its consistent contribution to cardiovascular health information and awareness initiatives, stressed that the real objective is the consistent implementation of the National Strategy for the Management of Cardiovascular Diseases. The strategy includes clear objectives, timetables, evaluation indicators and equal access for citizens to prevention, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Dr Agathangelou also stressed the importance of multidisciplinary cooperation in preventing and managing cardiovascular diseases more effectively.

National Committee for the Management of Cardiovascular Diseases President Dr Heracleous referred to the importance of the National Strategy, noting that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in Cyprus and a major cause of morbidity. Citing the relevant data, she said that one in 10 people in Cyprus lives with heart disease, one in three has a risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, while one in five is at risk of losing their life prematurely as a result of cardiovascular disease.

Medochemie Sales Director Christidis said that World Heart Day serves as a reminder of the responsibility to undertake initiatives and actions that strengthen awareness, information and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. As he noted, Medochemie, marking 50 years of operation, continues to invest in society and the wellbeing of citizens, while also broadening its development horizons through new partnerships in research into biological therapeutic agents. Sales Director Christidis called on citizens to seek information from medical experts about ways to prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases, follow their doctors’ advice and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Watch the Campaign’s information video here

Cardiovascular diseases remain a serious threat

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for more than 19.8 million deaths every year. According to estimates, this figure could exceed 23 million by 2030 if prevention efforts are not strengthened.

In Cyprus, diseases of the circulatory system account for approximately one third of all deaths, highlighting the importance of information, prevention and timely medical intervention.

At the centre of this issue is atherosclerotic disease, which develops gradually and can lead to serious complications, including coronary artery disease, strokes and disease affecting the carotid and peripheral arteries.

However, a significant proportion of cardiovascular risk can be reduced. Early identification of risk factors, regular preventive check-ups and appropriate interventions can play a crucial role in protecting cardiovascular health.

The heart needs our care

Prevention is one of the most important tools for reducing cardiovascular risk. And it often does not require dramatic changes, but rather consistent choices in our everyday lives.

A balanced diet, regular physical activity, quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy body weight can all contribute to reducing risk factors.

At the same time, regular monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar is particularly important, as is maintaining regular contact with your doctor.

Information with the participation of specialists

During the Campaign, members of the public will have the opportunity to receive information from cardiologists about the risks associated with cardiovascular diseases, as well as ways to prevent and manage them.

At the same time, information videos, educational material and publications in the print and electronic media, as well as on social media, form part of the campaign and carry the prevention message across Cyprus.

As part of the campaign, on the evening of September 29, 2026, buildings and landmarks in various parts of Cyprus will be symbolically illuminated in red, including the Old Nicosia Town Hall and the THALASSA Municipal Museum of Ayia Napa.

Don’t miss the pulse of life. Live to its rhythm!

Take care of your heart. Prevention is not a one-day affair.

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