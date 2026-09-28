Four people were arrested in Limassol after it was found that three of them were working as security guards without the requisite licence, and the fourth was violating the terms of her own licence by allowing the other three to work, the police said on Monday.

The police said that officers had travelled to a “specific location” in the city at 11am on Sunday, “to investigate information” the force had received regarding the security guards.

Officers found a 62-year-old woman operating the premises’ electric gate, and that she was employed by a private security company and held the requisite licence.

However, further investigations found that the guarding of the premises had been assigned to another company, and as such, she was arrested for violating the terms of her licence.

Two other women, aged 31 and 30 years old, and a 75-year-old man were all found at the scene acting as security guards without having the requisite licences. All three were arrested.

All four arrestees were taken to a police station in Limassol where they were charged in writing and released.