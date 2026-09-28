More than 5,000 people attended European Researchers’ Night 2026 in Nicosia, as the annual science and innovation event marked 20 years in Cyprus, according to the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The event, held at the Cyprus State Fair last week, also drew more than 2,000 school pupils through organised visits and activities.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “CELEBRATE 2.0 – Two Decades of STEAM-Powered Inspiration”, brought together researchers, academics, scientists, companies and organisations from across Cyprus’ research and innovation sector.

Visitors were able to explore more than 75 exhibition stands and take part in over 80 interactive activities, including experiments, workshops, simulations, games, quizzes and demonstrations.

RIF said the programme focused strongly on the STEAM approach, combining science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, with activities designed to show how different disciplines can work together in addressing practical and societal challenges.

The event also included the Science Unfold 2026 student science communication competition, held under the theme “STEAMing Through Time! How research and innovation changed our world”.

Students presented scientific inventions and applications that have shaped everyday life, with an emphasis on explaining them in an accessible and engaging way.

A special anniversary stand retraced the development of European Researchers’ Night in Cyprus since 2006, while a commemorative video presented highlights from the event’s two decades on the island.

“The science does not concern scientists alone. It concerns society as a whole,” RIF said, adding that the event sought to emphasise the role of curiosity, creativity, collaboration and younger generations in shaping the future of research.

The programme ended with a networking reception bringing members of the public together with researchers and representatives of the innovation community.

European Researchers’ Night takes place simultaneously in hundreds of cities across Europe and is an initiative of the European Commission, aimed at bringing research closer to the public and demonstrating its role in everyday life.

The Cyprus event was held under the auspices of the President of the Republic.

Its 2026 activities were organised through the CELEBRATE 2.0 – Two Decades of STEAM-Powered Inspiration project, funded by the European Commission under the Horizon Europe 2021 – 2027 research and innovation programme.