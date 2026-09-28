The forestry department on Monday urged mushroom pickers to avoid damaging forest ecosystems as the wild mushroom season gets under way.

The department called on the public to collect mushrooms responsibly, warning in particular against the use of rakes, shovels or other tools that disturb the forest floor.

The use of such tools can damage fungi and the surrounding soil and is prohibited under the forestry law, it said.

Mushroom pickers were advised to disturb fallen leaves and other organic material covering the ground as little as possible and to replace any material moved while searching.

Mushrooms should also be removed carefully without damaging the surrounding area, while people should collect only species they can confidently identify as edible.

The department recommended picking mature mushrooms, which are more likely to have completed their natural cycle and released their spores.

It also stressed the importance of the layer of fallen leaves, twigs and other organic matter covering the forest floor, which helps retain moisture, protects the soil and provides habitat and food for insects and other organisms.

This layer, the forestry department said, also creates suitable conditions for future fungi to grow, meaning its unnecessary or extensive removal can disrupt the general ecosystem.

“Protecting the forest is everyone’s responsibility,” the department said, calling on the public to ensure mushroom picking does not come at the expense of the environment.