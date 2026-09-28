New dishes, new flavours: discover what’s new at La Petite Maison (LPM) Limassol

There is always a reason to return to La Petite Maison Limassol, and now, there are a few more.

This season, LPM Limassol welcomes a selection of new dishes to its brunch and dinner offerings, bringing fresh flavours and new culinary discoveries to the table, alongside established menu highlights that are part of the LPM experience.

Inspired by the effortless charm of the French Riviera, LPM is a place to linger, connect and enjoy. From relaxed brunch moments with friends to vibrant evenings around the table, every visit is about exceptional food, warm hospitality and an atmosphere that makes you want to stay a little longer.

The new additions have been created to complement the LPM experience dishes to discover, share and savour, whether you are returning to a familiar favourite or looking for something new to tempt you.

Because sometimes, the best reason to return is simply to discover what’s new.

New dishes. New flavours. Same signature LPM feeling.

Come discover the latest additions at La Petite Maison Limassol and make your next visit one to savour!

For more information and reservations, please contact LPM Limassol at: +357 25 862222.

Explore the menus here: https://lpmrestaurants.com/limassol/menus/