Disy has moved to stress that its internal party rules will be followed after former party leader Averof Neophytou on Sunday announced that he plans to run for president in 2028, citing a lack of adequate progress on the Cyprus problem in the three and a half years since incumbent Nikos Christodoulides took office.

“Disy operates on the basis of its statues and its collective decisions. Anyone interested in being a presidential candidate as every right to do so. The sole path to seeking Disy’s nomination is through the party’s statutory procedures,” the party said.

It added that Neophytou “knows the importance of the procedures and of collective decision-making”, and that the issue “is not a matter of individuals” but instead “a matter of institutions, respect for our tens of thousands of members, and unity of the political group”.

“The rules will be followed, and decisions will be taken by the competent collective bodies and the members of Disy, in accordance with the statutes,” it said, before confirming that the party’s leadership will meet later on Monday.

Neophytou had said on Sunday that “the window of hope for the Cyprus problem has unfortunately remained closed” and that “after the high-level contacts in New York, not a single thing was agreed upon”.

He added that “the dead ends remain” and that “the black clouds covering this place are getting thicker”, before saying that “I warned in vain that time was not working for us”.

“We did not even succeed in opening negotiations. It seems I was addressing deaf ears. The country’s leadership preferred the beaten path,” he said.

He went on to say that “I share the anguish and will of a large proportion of our compatriots for a national awakening, for mobilisation with a vision for the reunification of our homeland and the end of the occupation”.

This, he said, will constitute “a patriotic vigilance which will take us out of the nirvana of passivity, resignation, and de facto and acceptance of the status quo”.

“I am joining this honourable fight. I am declaring myself present and hereby submit my candidacy for the 2028 presidential elections, to solve this place’s big problems, to give prospects to young people, to create a just society,” he said.

Averof joins an already crowded field

Candidates who wish to secure Disy’s backing must be party members and secure the signatures of at least 500 fellow members, of whom 100 must belong to the party’s “supreme council” – its lower internal decision-making body.

Would-be candidates who secure the signatures will then be placed on a ballot of all party members, with the winner of that ballot being declared the party’s candidate.

Despite there being more than 16 months until the election, which is scheduled to take place in February 2028, Neophytou joins what appears to already be a crowded field, including inside his own party.

Former health minister George Pamboridis announced in July that he would seek the party’s nomination, while it is widely expected that incumbent party leader Annita Demetriou will also stand as a candidate.

Outside of Disy, former Greek Cypriot chief negotiator for the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis is seeking Akel’s backing for a second successive election campaign, while Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides also appears likely to run.

Nikos Christodoulides after winning the 2023 election

Incumbent president Nikos Christodoulides, too, appears certain to stand for re-election and is seeking the backing of Diko, with his health minister and Diko member Neophytos Charalambides having declared that Diko will support him, but party leader Nicholas Papadopoulos appearing less sure.

It has also been suggested that Elam may support Christodoulides’ campaign in 2028.

Christodoulides had been a Disy member prior to the 2023 election, and served in former president Nicos Anastasiades’ government as its spokesman and foreign minister.

He defied the party at that election, standing as an independent, despite it having already endorsed Neophytou.

It reacted by expelling him, but he won the endorsement of Diko, Dipa, and Edek and went on to win the election, while Neophytou could only manage third place.