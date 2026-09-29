Visitors have been warned not to approach or feed birds at Nicosia’s Athalassa park after H5N1 avian influenza was detected in a goose at a lake there, the Veterinary Services said on Tuesday.

The Veterinary Services advised the public to avoid close contact with the birds.

Lab tests are continuing to determine the virulence of the virus.

The European Commission and the World Organisation for Animal Health have also been informed.

Poultry owners have been urged to prevent domestic birds from encountering wild or migratory birds, particularly in areas near wetlands.

Domestic poultry must be housed in enclosed, covered areas, and owners cannot provide food or water outdoors in ways that might attract wild birds.

Poultry must also not be given water from surface reservoirs accessible to wild birds.

The veterinary services said owners must immediately report increased illness or deaths among poultry that could indicate bird flu to their district veterinary office.

The department can be reached on: Nicosia 22 805241, Larnaca 24 821275, Famagusta 24 824555, Limassol 25 819512 and Paphos 26 821260.