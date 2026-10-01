A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the Cape Greco-Protaras avenue on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm when the man, who was carrying a 49-year-old woman as a passenger, lost control of the motorcycle under circumstances which are being investigated.

The motorcycle struck the sidewalk and overturned, injuring both riders.

They were taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital, where the woman was diagnosed with a fractured tibia and admitted for treatment.

The 54-year-old suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as multiple injuries and fractures.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was intubated and transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in critical condition.