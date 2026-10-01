Cyprus will never abandon efforts to end the Turkish occupation and reunify the island, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday, as the Republic marked 66 years of independence.

Speaking after the annual Independence Day military parade in Nicosia, Christodoulides said he was proud of the National Guard and pledged to continue strengthening the Republic’s defence capabilities.

“We will never abandon the great effort – our number one priority – for the liberation and reunification of our homeland,” he said.

Christodoulides said the Republic had developed and strengthened despite the Turkish invasion of 1974 and the occupation that has continued for 52 years.

He said his government’s aim was to further strengthen Cyprus both domestically and internationally, pointing to a strong and resilient economy as essential to tackling challenges including inflation and the cost of living, while allowing greater investment in health, education, welfare and housing for its citizenry.

Internationally, he said Cyprus’ role in a region of particular geostrategic and geopolitical importance was increasingly recognised, strengthening the country’s global standing.

Christodoulides said strengthening the Republic also served its primary objective of ending the occupation and achieving reunification.

Turning to defence, the president said Cyprus’ deterrent capability was being steadily strengthened and would continue to be upgraded for as long as the occupation persisted, as well as in recognition of the island’s strategic position as an EU member state.

He welcomed the participation of military contingents from France, the United States, Britain and Egypt in Thursday’s parade, saying their presence reflected Cyprus’ growing international partnerships.

Greek F-16 fighter jets

“We are proud of the National Guard,” he said, adding that the government will continue to invest in weapons programmes under a long-term plan, including through the use of EU instruments such as the Safe programme.

Investment was also being made in naval and air infrastructure, he said, while stressing that the National Guard’s personnel remained at the heart of Cyprus’ defence capabilities.

Christodoulides also paid tribute to those who fought for Cyprus throughout its modern history, including Eoka fighters during the 1955-59 anti-colonial struggle, those who defended constitutional order during the 1974 coup and those who fought against the subsequent Turkish invasion.

“We are justifiably proud of our country,” Christodoulides said.

Independence Day commemorations began at the imprisoned graves before continuing at the monument to Archbishop Makarios III, and the monument honouring those who resisted the 1974 coup.